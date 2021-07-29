Gov Umahi Swears In New Commissioners, Make 40 Ebonyians Millionaires

Published:

The Governor of Ebonyi State, Engr. David Umahi, FNSE, FNATE has handed over cheques to the first batch of the Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) empowerment program in fulfillment of his promise to empower Ebonyians.

Gov. Umahi doled out amounts ranging from N1.5m to N5m to 40 Ebonyi youths at the event held at the EXCO Chambers, Old Government House, Abakaliki on Thursday, July 29, 2021.

The beneficiaries include some former aides such as Chika Nwangene, Onyekachi Nwoba, Ben Nwovu, Emeka Nwankwo, Chika Nwangele, Mark Onu, Chukwuma Egwu, Nwobasi Joseph, Bede Nwali, Joseph Nweze, Frank Nwaka Onwe.

Others in the second category are Eze Obianujunwa, Nwibo Nneamaka, Onwe Sandra, Akpa Nnenna, Janey Nnenna Umahi, Nwenyi Francisca, Eze Chindinma, Augustine Chukwemeka, Oti Juliana, Akpan Iniobong, Oliver Ezeh, Frank Chukwu,

Orji Ifeanyi Winnie Daudu, among 15 others.

Gov. Umahi in his speech urged beneficiaries to judiciously utilize the money or risk government recovering it :

"Within six months, we have to examine what you have done with the money. And if you cannot give us valid evidence because you had indicated your business plans to us, then, we have to do everything possible to recover the money.

"We are doing everything possible to see how we can get some of our people to do something with their hands because that is the only way that this state can grow. It can only grow with all of us committing ourselves to work hard and then getting small businesses, and then we can employ others".

On the other hand, Gov. Umahi sworn-in Commissioners and Assistants and assigned portfolios to them. Their names and portfolios are:

Dr. Sunday Nwangele, Commissioner for Education; Dr. Daniel Umezurike, commissioner for Health; Chief Donatus Njoku, Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters; Dr. Stephen Odoh, Commissioner for Commerce and Industry and Business Development; Dr. Richard Idika, Commissioner for Environment, Grants and Donors Agencies; Chief Sunday Inyima, Commissioner for Water Resources.

Others are Prof. Enyi Patrick Enyi, SSA to the Governor on Water resource; Dr. Uju Aloh, SSA to the Governor on Education; Barr. Emeka Nwode, SSA to the Governor on Legal and Conflict Resolution; Edwin Onwe, SA on Special projects; Richard Idika, SA on Project Monitoring; Silas Onu, SA on Governor’s Office; Mrs. Chinyere Udoku, SA on Mall, Mrs. Ngozi Obichukwu, SA on SDG, Kiran Ofoke, SA on Commerce, Industry and Business Development; Mr. Ugwuocha, SA on Climate Change.

The Acting Accountant General, Mr. Emeka Calton Nwankwo was confirmed as the substantive Accountant General of the State.









