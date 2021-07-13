GEN YAHAYA PROMOTES PRIVATE SOLDIER FOR DISPLAY OF PROFESSIONALISM

Published:

In line with one of the pillars of his command philosophy of professionalism, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya has granted automatic promotion to 19NA/782148 Private Jamilu Mohammed. This promotion came as a result of the professional military skills displayed by the soldier at a regimental Quarter Guard during COAS' operational visit to Command Engineering Depot in Kaduna.





Decorating the Private soldier with his new badge of rank, the COAS said the soldier who was the Acting Quarter Guard Sergeant had performed his duty far above expectation. The promotion, he said, was a reward for outstanding performance as an Acting Quarter Guard Sergeant to spur others to always display a high sense of professionalism in whatever task they are assigned to perform. He added that this will not only improve the system, but also guarantee success in all military Operations.





The COAS, who was at the CED to inspect the facilities with a view to enhancing the productive capacity of the center said he was impressed with the research and developmental efforts of the engineers. He said one of his cardinal focus is to prioritize training, capacity building and professionalism amongst personnel of the NA. The COAS also reaffirmed his commitment to promoting cooperation and jointness with other security agencies in defence of the country.





Inspecting facilities during the visit, the COAS expressed satisfaction with the level of work at the depot and urged the Commander to seek further collaboration with relevant experts to quicken delivery rates, as the equipment are urgently required in the theatre of operations.





ONYEMA NWACHUKWU

Brigadier General

Director Army Public Relations

12 June 2021

Share This