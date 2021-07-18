Gbenga Badejo Becomes 54th President Of Rotary Club Of Ikeja

Published:

Rotarian Gbenga Badejo has been installed as the 54th President of Rotary Club of Ikeja.

The colourful ceremony which took place last Sunday at Sheraton Hotels and Suites in Ikeja also witnessed the induction of the new board for the Rotary 2021/2022 year as well as presentation of awards to Rotarians and non-Rotarians, including 50 years of Rotary to Chief Olusegun Osunkeye.

Speaking at the ceremony which was attended by the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Engr. Obafemi Hamzat who was represented by Dr. Aina Oluwagbemiga, Dorothy Ufot (SAN) and Akinla of Erin Ijesha, Oba Isaac, Rotarian Badejo said that he planned to continue with the club’s signature and legacy projects to achieve maximum impact in their adopted communities.

According to him, ‘’Some of my key projects for this Rotary Year are, building of Rotary Club of Ikeja Youth Community Centre for Leadership and Vocational Training- in collaboration with Lagos State Government, setting up of 20-seater ICT Centre for SOS Children's Home, Micro Credit scheme interest free loans and renovation of a Block of Classroom with Complete furniture for Ikeja Junior High School.

He added that, ‘’We plan to build a Games Court that can accommodate Handball, Badminton & Volleyball, supply Medical equipment to LASUTH, give awards to Health care Professionals that have been adjudged to be excellent performers, visit and provide relief materials to Orphanages and IDP camps.

Rotarian Badejo concluded that the club would also host its annual SOS Children village Xmas Party, offer free test Medical Services to the Oregun Community, and distribute mosquito treated nets, provide borehole for Olusola Model Primary School Hudson Wright Oregun, donate equipment for Artisans, train and retrain Primary School teachers as well as engage in tree planting.’’

