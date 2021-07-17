Fully Loaded Petrol Tanker Fails Break ,Runs Into Four Vehicles In Lagos

Published:

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA today 17th July, 2021 recovered five vehicles involved in a multiple accident at Maryland, Idiroko.

The incident occurred when an oil tanker with unknown registration number loaded with 45,000 litres of PMS crashed into two containerised trucks that eventually crushed two other vehicles (cars) on rebound when it's breaking systems developed mechanical failure on motion.

Situation Report on Multiple Road Truck Accident at Maryland, Idiroko emanating from office of the DG/CEO LASEMA, Dr. Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu has it that, "Upon arrival, it was observed that there was an accident involving three trucks (one tanker loaded with 45,000 litres of PMS, two containerised trucks) and two vehicles (Toyota sienna with registration number APP635 AY and Toyota Camry 2004 model, with registration number KSF 543 GX at the said location.

"Further investigation revealed that the accident occurred as result of a mechanical fault (failed brake) developed by the said oil tanker.

"The said tanker while on motion had brake failure and crashed into other trucks and vehicles.

"Fortunately no loss of life or injury was sustained.

"However, the agency’s heavy duty equipments Super Metro and Crane were dispatched for the swift recovery of the trucks in order to avert secondary incidents, as the accident caused gridlock in the axis.

"Recovery operation conducted with Agency's response teams alongside Nigeria Police and LASTMA.

"All vehicles involved in the incident has been removed. Recovery operation concluded".

