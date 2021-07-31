Fraud : Hushpuppi To Be Sentenced In October ..US Court

Published:

The United States Attorney’s Office at the Central District of California has said that Hushpuppi will be “sentenced” in October 2021.

The court’s Director of Media Relations, Thom Mrozek, disclosed this on in an emailed inquiry on Friday.

The court also confirmed that it ordered the FBI to arrest Kyari, who is being wanted for his alleged role in a $1m scam allegedly perpetrated by Hushpuppi and others.

“A U.S. Magistrate Judge has issued arrest warrants for the defendants in the case, including Mr Kyari. This is standard operating procedure in nearly all of the criminal cases filed by this office.

“Hushpuppi is currently scheduled to be sentenced in late October,” Mrozek stated.

The court official, however, did not disclose whether Kyari must be in court with Hushpuppi by late October.

In a plea agreement document , Hushpuppi has since pleaded guilty to money laundering and internet fraud-related charges

The document was signed by Hushpuppi; his lawyer, Loius Shapiro; and Acting United States Attorney, Tracy Wilkison, among others.





Source : Punch

Share This