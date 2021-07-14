First Lady Rejects Proposal To Be Paid Salary, To Refund N62m In Received Allowances

Published:

Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo the first lady of Ghana has come out to reject a proposal by Prof Yaa Ntiamoa-Baidu-led Presidential Committee on Emoluments for Article 71 officeholders, where they recommended that the First Lady be paid a salary equivalent to a Cabinet Minister who is a Member of Parliament (MP) while her husband is in office and the Payment of a salary equivalent to 80% of the salary of a Minister of State who is a Member of Parliament (MP) if the spouse served one full term as President or 100% of the salary of a Minister of State who is a Member of Parliament (MP) if the spouse served two or more full terms as President.

She did not only reject a recommendation that she be paid a salary equivalent to that of a serving cabinet minister, she has also “decided to refund all monies paid to her as allowances from the date of the President’s assumption of office, i.e., from January 2017 to date, amounting to GH¢899,097.84 (about N62,239,402.09).

The First Lady described some of the reactions as distasteful and seeking to portray her as “a venal, self-serving and self-centred woman” who is insensitive to the plight of Ghanaians.

According to a statement signed by the Director of Communications at the Office of the First Lady, Mrs. Akufo-Addo indicated that her decision to refuse the offer is a personal one “without prejudice to the rights of others and does not undermine the propriety of the process undertaken by Parliament.”

While explaining her will for her decision to restore attention back to the President’s ongoing tour of some regions, the First Lady further added that she will continue to support her husband in the execution of his mandate as President to ensure the development of the country.

