Final Year Student Who Boasted Of Cheating Her Way Through Exams In Viral Video To Be Investigated By UNIBEN

A fresh graduate of the University of Benin (UNIBEN) who bragged about how she passed her exams through malpractice, has reportedly landed in trouble.

Recall that she had shared a video after her final exams, where she was spotted rocking a white shirt and dancing.

On her shirt was the bold inscription; “Aggressive malpractice brought me this far”.

The video went viral and many Nigerians expressed disapproval over the inscription and some others warned that her action may see her certificate withheld by the University.

In a recent update, the University’s management has reportedly commenced investigations into the viral video, following the uproar that trailed the video.

The lady identified as Peace Ufuoma graduated from Microbiology Department, Faculty of Life Sciences.

It was also gathered that she may be summoned to appear before a disciplinary panel over the video, and if found wanting, she is likely to be dismissed or have her certificate withheld.

A top official of the institution who spoke on the issue said that the lady’s actions had brought shame to the University.

“The character exhibited by the student is not a true reflection of who we are as an institution of learning – our training, discipline, norms and tradition. We raise and award our certificates to only deserving graduands both in character and learning,” the official said

