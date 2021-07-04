Female Police Officer Pays School And WAEC Fee Of 19 Students In Delta State

Published:

A female Police Officer in Delta State, Faith Okwuego Ejoh, Divisional Crime Officer of Galilee Police Station, Ute Ogbeje in Ika North East Local Government Area Delta State, has paid the school fees and examination fees for 19 students.

The 19 JSS 3 students of Ezechima Senior Secondary School, Obior in Aniocha North LGA, Delta State were full of Joy as she settled all the fees .

Her kind gesture has received so much commendation that some Nigerians have recommended her for Police IG and National Award





