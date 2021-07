Published:

Former Special Assistant on Media and Spokesman to Former Ekiti State Governor Ayo Fayose , Mr Lere Olayinka has escaped death in an auto crash

Olayinka who was riding in a Toyota Camry when the accident happened posted the pictures of the car and incident this

"Still, we thank Him... Àyè ọpẹ́ yọ"

He didn't give further information on where and when the accident occurred





