Family Late Sound Sultan Left Behind ( More About His Rare Cancer )

 This is the family Nigeria's great artiste Sound Sultan left behind 

Sound Sultan died from Angioimmunoblastic T-Cell Lymphoma in USA on Sunday and not from throat cancer as being speculated 

As the name suggests, it is a very rare cancer that affects the Lymphocytes...

Lymphoma cancers attack white blood cells and can block any part of the body where we have lymph nodes, neck inclusive but not throat.

Left to mourn him are his wife and his three little children 

May his soul rest in peace 



