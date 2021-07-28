Eyitayo Jegede Reacts To Gov Akeredolu's Victory At Supreme Court

ONDO STATE, IT IS TIME TO GIVE GLORY TO GOD.

Now that we have explored the grievance procedure permitted by the constitution and the law, it is time to give glory to God.





We thank specially our legal team, under the leadership of Dr. Onyechi Ikpeazu, OON, SAN, FCIArb, for their commitment, industry and dedication to our cause. Over and above all, we thank them for their sacrifice.





We are thankful to the people of Ondo State for their steadfastness, we were in this for service and for the collective interest of the majority of our people. The outcome of today's judgement should not deter good and well-meaning individuals from aspiring for leadership in our State and in our Country. For all our people who have stood strong, we salute you.





We thank the National and State leadership, and the generality of the members of PDP for providing us with great support. For our governors who provided the required leadership and kept faith with our aspiration, GRATITUDE, history will judge you right.





With this outcome, our respect and reverence for the judiciary and our justices of the supreme court has not diminished.





I congratulate HE Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN.





Eyitayo Jegede, SAN

28th July, 2021