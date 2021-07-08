Ex JAMB Registrar Ojerinde Granted N200m Bail

Published:

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has granted bail to a former Registrar of Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, Adedibu Ojerinde.





The court granted him bail in the sum of N200 million with two sureties in like sum.





one surety must be a professor in a Federal University and the other must be a property owner in Abuja.





The court also ordered that Mr Ojerinde must deposit his passport with the court registrar.





The matter was adjourned to July 22 and 23 for trial.





Mr Ojerinde is accused by the ICPC of diversion of public funds estimated at over N5.2billion.

