ESN Kill Two Soldiers In Enugu

Nigerian Army troops deployed to checkmate the activities of gunmen at Adani community of Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of Enugu State, yesterday 13 July 2021, repelled Eastern Security Network (ESN) gun attack on troops' location at Iggah/Asaba checkpoint. Sadly, during the fire fight that ensued, two soldiers paid the supreme price. Troops are currently on the trail of the criminals.





We assure the general public of our commitment to provide adequate security in the general area in collaboration with other security agencies. We also urge members of the public to complement the effort of the security agencies by remaining law abiding and provide useful information on the fleeing gunmen.





ONYEMA NWACHUKWU

Brigadier General

Director Army Public Relations

14 July 2021

