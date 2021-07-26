Emir Of Kano Was Not Attacked....Police

Published:

Kano Police Command has denied the rumour trending on social media that the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero was attacked.A rumoured story of an attack on the Emir of Kano was trending on social media and a section of online newspapers on Sunday.However, while refuting the rumour the command spokesman, DSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa said “It was an accident that involved the last vehicle in the convoy of the Emir on Sunday at Dangi interchange recently commissioned by President Muhammadu Buhari.”DSP Kiyawa disclosed that “It is not true that there was an attack on the emir. Rather it was an accident that affected the last vehicle in the convoy of the emir.“Incidentally, when the Emir’s convoy was coming from Zaria Road heading to the palace, with the siren on, all other vehicles stopped.”The spokesman explained that: “The emir’s convoy passed through the underpass of the interchange, but one of the vehicles that earlier stopped tried to move thinking there was no other vehicle not realising that there was a last escort vehicle in the convoy.”https://tribuneonlineng.com/police-deny-rumoured-attack-on-emir-of-kano/

