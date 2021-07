Published:

Three persons were today shot to dead at a second generation bank at Ilara Mokin in Ondo State

One of the victims is the Public Relations Officer of Elizade University Mr Olubunmi Afuye

CKN News learnt that the robbers used explosives to break into the bank where they made away with millions of Naira

Two customers were also killed in the incident

The State Police Command has acknowledged the incident while investigation is ongoing

