Edo Deputy Governor Visits Badly Constructed Road Captured In Viral Video

"The Edo State Government has taken over the construction of the Lawani Crescent Federal Constituency Road project in Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of the state.

Following a viral video online, which exposed the poorly executed road project, I, represented by my deputy, Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu, inspected the project and affirmed that it is substandard; falling short of the standard that we have maintained in execution of road projects across Edo state.

We thank the whistleblower for raising the alarm over this bad job and call citizens to take charge of all government properties in their area. The contractor handling the Lawani Crescent project must be arrested for the bad job done and handed over to ICPC and the EFCC, to enable us ascertain exactly what happened.

The project stands revoked and the state government is taking over the reconstruction of the road immediately. N360m is what is allocated to Akoko-Edo constituency projects by the National Assembly this year. We would investigate all that to ensure we have value for money."