Ebonyi Govt Pledges Support For FRSC, As New Sector Commander Came Calling

The Ebonyi State Government has pledged to work with Federal Road Safety Commission to see to the reduction of road crashes in the State

The State Commissioner for Information and Orientation Barr Orji Uchenna Orji made this known while receiving in audience, the new FRSC Sector Commander for Ebonyi State who was on a courtesy visit to his office.

The Commissioner commended the good job being done by the FRSC and assured his visitor of the commitment of the State Government to assist the agency in whatever way it could to meet its mandates

The Sector Commander on his part assured the Government of Ebonyi State of their commitment towards ensuring that road crashes are brought to the nearest minimum

