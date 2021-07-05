DSS Wants Those Arrested For Lagos Protest Transferred To Abuja

Published:

The Department of State Services has concluded plans requesting the Lagos State Police Command to transfer the 49 arrested Yoruba nation’s protesters to its custody in Abuja.





A senior DSS official, who asked not to be named, disclosed this unanimously





He said: ‘’You know Igboho’s group is among the groups who organised that rally. So, some of his boys may be among those arrested. It’s not out of place if the service widens its investigation by bringing those suspects to the headquarters.’’





According to another official, the police and the DSS are working together to ensure that secessionists in any zone have no room to destabilise Nigeria.





He said: ‘’The security agents won’t allow destabilisation of this country under whatever any guise. We’re working in synergy to ensure that whoever plans to destabilise or break law and order of the country, are dealt with.’’





DSS spokesman, Peter Afunanya, neither answered phone calls made to him nor replied messages sent to him by our correspondent seeking his comment.





