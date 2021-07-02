DSS Displays Dangerous Weapons Recovered During Raid On Igboho's Residence, Declares Activist Wanted

Published:





The Department of State Services (DSS) has declared Sunday Adeyemo, a self-acclaimed activist popularly called Sunday Igboho, wanted.

The DSS declared him wanted at a press briefing where it confirmed gunning down two of Igboho’s allies at his Ibadan residence.

Spokesman of the service, Peter Afunanya, who addressed the media, also paraded no fewer than 12 suspects arrested during the operation.

He said Igboho is presently on the run but vowed that the government will definitely track him.

”In the early hours (about 01:34 hours) of today, 1st July, 2021, a joint team of security operatives raided the residence of Sunday Adeyemo a.k.a SUNDAY IGBOHO at Soka Ibadan, Oyo State.

”This was based on intelligence that he had stockpiled arms in the place. On approach to the residence, the team came under heavy gun attack by nine (9) men, suspected to be IGBOHO’s guards.

”Six of them were armed with AK-47 gun and Three others, with Pump-Action rifles.

”In the course of the exchange, two (2) of IGBOHO’s armed men were gunned down while the rest were subdued and arrested.

”Only one operative who was shot by the assailants on his right hand sustained injury. He has, however, received medical attention and is very stable.”

The DSS spokesman added that the team procedurally searched the house and subsequently recovered some weapons.

Afunanya stressed, ”The gun duel which lasted for an hour offered IGBOHO the chance to escape. Sunday ADEYEMO a.k.a Sunday IGBOHO is now on the run.

”IGBOHO may run as far as he can. He may hide as long as he wants. He might have attacked security operatives as his strength carried him. But this will be the end of his shenanigans.

