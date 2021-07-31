Creative Industry Group Unveils Festival Logo

Published:

The Glover Memorial Hall on Marina Road, Lagos Island, Tuesday, was a bee-hive of activities as top Celebrities and Captains of various industries converged to witness the launch and unveiling of the Creative Industry Group (CIG) Festival logo and world press conference.

President of the Creative Industry Group (CIG), Ambassador Felix Duke, a veteran in the creative arts industry intimated all present that the aim of the event was to draw attention to the upcoming first of its kind 7-day Festival of arts which will include: intellectual symposiums, educational sessions, talent hunts, foods, fashion and film exhibitions, parties, concerts, road shows as well as a creativity award ceremony.





"The festival is meant to create an atmosphere of oneness in an ambience that celebrates excellence while showcasing Nigeria's rich cultural heritage and tourism potentials. It is basically a landmark event that has the potentials to positively impact on the creative landscape of Nigeria. This festival will use innovation and dynamism as a tool for community development. The week-long festival shall attract local and foreign investment into Nigeria's creative sector", he said.

The star-studded event was compered by the ace comedian, Koffi Noel. It was graced by the prescence of entertainment big wigs like: Elvina Ibru, Emeka Ossai, Tmac Omatsola Itseli, Pupa Orits Williki. Also present were representatives from the real estate giants, Property World Africa Network (PWAN), who are also sponsors of the event, while popular disc jockey, DJ Humility ensured there was no dull moment as the one in charge of music policy.

The festival, which is expected to take place from the 21st to 27th, November at the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS) had suffered some unavoidable postponements due to the ravaging Corona Virus pandemic.

Speaking to journalists at the event, a doyen of the movie industry, Emeka Ossai, who is the Creative Industry Group's Director of Strategies and Communications said that the group was conceptualised to avoid any role conflict with existing bodies in the country.

According to him, " Our plan is to take care of and improve on the welfare and opportunities available to practitioners, especially those on the lower ranks of the creative ladder. This is only achievable when we create a greater pool of co-operation among practitioners. We also hope to synergize with local and international practitioners in and out of the country. Just like you have seen here, we have the PWAN group as sponsors already. They are one of the biggest, if not the best real estate property company in the country today".

On her part, the group's Director of projects, Obukome Ibru, said that she is excitedly looking forward to the festival billed to be held from the 21th to 27th of November, 2021, at the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS) because of the obvious externalities Nigerians will benefit from it.

"The Creative Arts industry has been in the doldrums for a while due to obvious reasons. Now we are coming out with a bang. It is an opportunity for Nigerians to showcase their talents to the world. It is an opportunity for us to let the world know the creative potentials available in Nigeria".

"A lot of our youths are already taking giant steps. Burna boy just won the Grammy. We have a lot to offer as a country. This festival is even more about creating and exposing new talents to the world. The festival is a platform for raw talents. With events like this, no one has to know someone to be someone. There is no godfatherism here. Everyone is judged based on what the have to offer", she said.

Other sponsors and partners of the event include media organisations like Hitlist N Cruisin, AIT Music Plus as well as other media companies. More partners are also expected to come on board before the main festival in November.

