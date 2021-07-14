COVID-19:UNILAG Shutdown All Hostels, Suspends Physical Learning

Published:

Authorities of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) Akoka have shut down students’ hostels and also suspended indefinitely the physical lectures on campus.

The decision according to the university which was taken at the Senate emergency meeting held on Wednesday is to check the spread of COVID-19, the third wave of which has hit the university as many students residing in hostels have been confirmed to have contracted the disease.

According to a notice sent via Short Service Message (SMS) and emanated from the Office of Dean of Students’ Affairs to students on Wednesday afternoon, the university directed all the students in the hostels to vacate the halls of residence latest by 12:00 noon on Thursday, July 15, 2021

