Court Sentences Two Policemen To Death For Kidnapping Cattle Dealer

Published:

The Akwa Ibom State High Court sitting in Ikot Ekpene Local Government Area has sentenced two police officers and three others to death.

The accused were sentenced to death on Friday for kidnapping an Uyo-based cattle dealer, Alhaji Muhammad Barkindo.

In her ruling, the presiding judge, Justice Eno Isangedighi, held that the accused were guilty of the offence, and prayed God to have mercy upon them.



“The prosecution has proved its case beyond reasonable doubts and found the accused guilty of conspiracy and kidnapping Alhaji Muhammad Umar Barkindo on 25th November, 2011, an offense punishable by death in Section one subsection two of Akwa Ibom State Internal Security and Enforcement Law 2009,” she said.



The Police officers, Corporal Friday Udo, and Corporal Saturday Okorie, indigenes of Ikot Inyang and Ikot Etenge respectively in Oruk Anam Local Government Area have since been dismissed from the Nigeria Police Force.

Others condemned to death are Walter Jack Udo, and Udo Okon Etim from Iwok Nsit and Ikot Asua respectively from Nsit Atai Local Government Areas, and Udo Moses Akpaetuk of Ikot Ada Idem, Ibiono Ibom Local Government Area.



Udo Okon Etim’s house was used to keep the victim, while demanding N100 million naira as ransom.



Since the three other accused persons died in the course of their trial, their names were struck out by the court.



The judgement laid to rest the 10 years trial of the 8-man squad who were also linked to the kidnap of a medical expert at the University of Uyo, Dr. Ini Enang in August, 2011.

In the case, the Court discharged and acquitted the accused for want of evidence

Share This