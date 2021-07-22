Court Jails Banker Two Years In Port Harcourt

Published:

Justice P. M. Ayuba of the Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has convicted and sentenced a banker: Joshua Adeleye to two years imprisonment for conspiracy and failure to apply the principle of Know Your Customer (KYC).





The convict was jailed upon his arraignment by the Port Harcourt Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on two-count amended charges bordering on conspiracy and failure to apply the principle of Know Your Customer (KYC) contrary to Section 27 (1) (b) of the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, etc) Act ,2015 and punishable under Section 13 (1) of the same Act.





One of the charges read: "That you Joshua Adeleye and one Olamide Akinola Fawehinmi (now at large) on or about 30th day of November, 2018, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did conspire with each other to commit felony to wit: Computer Related Forgery contrary to Section 27 (1) (b) of the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, etc) Act 2015 and punishable under Section 13 (1) of the same Act"





He pleaded "guilty" to the two-count charges preferred against him.





In view of his plea, prosecution counsel, J. N. Dogonyaro prayed the court to convict and sentence the defendant accordingly. However, counsel to the defendant, Chioma Nwaka urged the court to temper justice with mercy, stressing that “he is a first- time offender and has learnt his lessons".





Justice Ayuba convicted and sentenced the defendant to two years imprisonment with an option of fine of Two Hundred Thousand Naira (N200,000.00) payable to the Federal Government Account through Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.





Adeleye's journey to prison started when a petitioner alleged that he did not follow the banking due procedure of "Know Your Customer, KYC" where he was working as a staff of the United Bank for Africa, UBA.





The petitioner alleged that, her brother sent her $450( Four Hundred and Fifty Dollars) through Western Union Money transfer from the United States of America. However, Adeleye carelessly paid the money to another customer without verifying details of the customer. All efforts to make Adeleye refund the money to her proved abortive.

