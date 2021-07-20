Court Adjourns Ruling On Fidelis Umukoro's Alleged N164m Fraud

Published:

Justice Mojisola Dada of the Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos has fixed September 9, 2021 to rule on the no-case submission filed by Fidelis Umukoro who is being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC for an alleged N164million fraud.





Umukoro who was arraigned on February 11, 2020 alongside his company Raremax Global Investments Limited on a six-count charge bordering on conspiracy and stealing.





One of the counts reads: "Fidelis Umukoro and Raremax Global Investments Limited sometime in the month of March 2018 to April 2019 at Lagos within the Ikeja Judicial Division conspired among yourselves to steal the total sum of N164,960,829 (One Hundred and Sixty-four Million Nine Hundred and Sixty Thousand Eight Hundred and Twenty Nine Naira Only) property of A & P Foods Limited."





He pleaded "not guilty" to the charges, prompting the commencement of his trial.





After the prosecution closed its case, Umukoro through his counsel filed a no-case submission instead of opening his case.





At today's proceeding, the prosecuting counsel, T.J. Banjo adopted the prosecution's written address just as the defence did same





Arguing for the prosecution, Banjo urged the Court to take cognisance of the confessional statement of the defendant, which he gave to the EFCC in the course of investigation "admitting to the offence".





"We urge the Court to hold that prima facie case has been established against the defendant, and he should be called to enter his defence," he said.





Afterwards, Justice Dada adjourned the trial till September 9, 2021.

Share This