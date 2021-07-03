CKN News Live Pictures From Lagos ( Igboho Members ) Protest, As Police Disperse Protesters

Published:





An attempt by a selected few members of the Agitation for the Actualization of Yoruba Nation to protest in Lagos today was crushed by the police at Ojota

The members of group numbering about 20 were confronted by the Police at Gani Fawehinmi Park at Ojota

The leader of the team said they were on a peaceful mission and they don't see themselves as enemies of the state .

But his request to gather at a certain point was not granted

Police thereafter released cannons of teargas to disperse the crowd leading to scampering by the protesters and Journalists which included the Editor in Chief of CKN News Chris Kehinde Nwandu and his crew.

Relative calm has been restored as Police continue to monitor the situation

Some of the women were cladded in white attires

Live Pictures by CKN News













Share This