China Donates 470,000 COVID-19 Vaccine Doses To Nigeria

Published:

Efforts to immunize Nigerians against the deadly COVID-19 pandemic received a boost as the Chinese government on Friday announced the donation of 470,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Nigeria.

The Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Cui Jianchun, made the donation to the Nigerian Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, in Abuja.

The Ambassador said that the gesture was a result of the good relationship between both countries.

Jianchun pointed out that the efforts to eliminate the COVID-19 pandemic requires global collaborations.

The Chinese Ambassador warned against politicizing issues surrounding COVID-19 or blaming China for the outbreak, rather than collaboration should be worked out on ways to eliminate the disease.

He noted that Nigeria is a very important country to China due to its population and size.

“COVID-19 is a health issue. We need cooperation. We need unity to overcome COVID-19.”

He added that in the long run, China would support Nigeria in vaccine production.

In his response, the Nigerian Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, said that the donation came at a very good time.

Ehanire said that Nigeria stopped vaccination on the 8th of July due to a lack of vaccines but with the donation, the vaccination of citizens would resume in earnest.

The Minister also called for continued collaboration and exchange of information on ways to eliminate the COVID-19 pandemic.

Share This