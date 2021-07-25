Chimamanda Prays For Peter Obi; Hails His Compassion, Circumspection, Honesty

Published:

Famous novelist Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie has prayed for the Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during the 2019 elections, Mr. Peter Obi, praising him “for your compassion and your circumspection, for your honesty and your humour.”

Describing Obi as her ‘big brother’, Chimamanda in a Facebook tribute to Obi, who recently clocked 60, also wrote: “Thank you for honouring our parents when they were here – your many long visits in Abba, regaling them with your stories, both of them amused, Mummy calling you her ‘first son,’ Daddy chuckling from time to time.

“Thank you for walking this bitter journey of grief with my siblings and me.”

Chimamda prayed for the immediate past Anambra State Governor, saying: “May your years ahead be filled with joy and meaning.”

She concluded in Igbo with the words, “O ga-adili gi mma” (It will be well for you). “Chukwu dube gi” (May God keep guiding you).





