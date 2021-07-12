Chidinma Makes U-Turn In New Video, Denies Killing Super TV CEO Ataga

Published:

Chidinma Ojukwu, the suspect arrested in connection with the death of Michael Ataga, CEO of Super TV, has denied killing him.

Ataga was found dead days after checking into an apartment with the suspect in Lekki, Lagos.

The suspect had fled the scene of the crime until she was arrested at her father’s house in Yaba, Lagos.

When she was paraded by the police in June, the 300 level student of the University of Lagos had said she killed him while he was trying to force himself on her.

She had sought forgiveness, saying she did not want to die.

“I regret killing Mr Ataga. I don’t know what my future holds but I don’t want to die. Please, I don’t want to die because of this case. I have not killed before.”

“I totally regret everything I did and I am sorry. Mr Ataga’s family, I am deeply sorry for what I did. If I had my life back, I wouldn’t do anything like that. I am deeply sorry and I hope you forgive me,” Chidinma had said at the time.

But in a video which is currently in circulation, Chidinma said she knows nothing about Ataga’s death.

“I didn’t injure anybody. I don’t know who must have come into the apartment, and did that… I don’t know who that person is. I don’t know what happened. I did not kill him,” the suspect said.





