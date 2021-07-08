Breaking :Buhari's Aide Lauretta Onochie Denies APC At Senate Screening (Video)

Published:

The Senate is screening President Muhammadu Buhari's nominees for appointment as National Commissioners for the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Among the nominees to be screened is Lauretta Onochie in of Mr. President's media aide

Mrs Onochie arrived the Senate wing of the National Assembly at about 11 am; accompanied by the Special Adviser to the President on National Assembly Matters, Babajide Omoworare.





She was immediately ushered into the office of the Chairman of the Senate Committee on INEC, Senator Kabri Gaya.

Her nomimation has sparked controversy and vehement protests against her appointment as INEC national commissioner.

The People's democratic Party insists Lauretta Onovhie is a member of the All progressives congress and is consequently not fit to be appointed into Nigeria's electoral commission

The party says Senate's confirmation of her appointment will pollute the atmosphere of neutrality, and fair play in the Commission

Other nominees include, Professor Muhammad Sani Kallah(Katsina); Professor, Kunle Cornelius Ajayi(Ekiti) and Saidu Babura Ahmad (Jigawa).

Also Professor Sani Muhammad Adam(North-Central); Dr. Baba Bila (North East).

Mrs Onochie denied being a member of the ruling APC since 2019 during her submissions





Watch Video





Share This