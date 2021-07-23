Buhari Purchases 32 Brand New Military Aircrafts Since Assuming Office ( See Breakdown)

Published:

Nigeria has been investing heavily in modern military aircraft in recent years. We are right now in the middle of the biggest upgrade to the capabilities of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), in decades!

With the 6 X A-29 Super Tucano (first batch of a total of 12) that arrived today, Thursday, July 22, 2021, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has now ordered and received a total of 32 — THIRTY TWO — BRAND NEW aircraft since President Buhari came to power, as follows:

10 x Super Mushshak aircraft

5 x Mi-35M Helicopter Gunships

2 x Bell 412 Helicopters

4 x Agusta 109 Power Attack Helicopter

2 x Mi-171E Helicopter

6 x A-29 Super Tucano

3 x JF-17 Thunder Fighter Aircraft - delivered and Inducted in May 2021.





There are also 3 x Special Missions Aircraft from NIMASA, part of the Deep Blue Project, that have been delivered. (They belong to NIMASA but will be operated by the NAF).





Armed Drones (UCAVs) have also being ordered and are being delivered; there are at least 8 of these - including Wingloong II, CH-3 and CH-4.





Another 6 X A-29 Super Tucano now outstanding for delivery.









