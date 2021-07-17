Buhari Already Paid N5bn Into Our Account For Ranching...Gov Masari

Published:

President Muhammadu Buhari has given his home state of Katsina N6.25 billion to set up cattle ranches, an indication he has dropped his idea of re-establishing the old cattle routes.





Governor Aminu Bello Masari disclosed this in Dustinma on Thursday.





He said N5 billion out of the money is already in the state coffers.





He spoke at the commissioning of Zobe Regional Water scheme, which was completed after 29 years of commencement in 1992.





Masari thanked Buhari for consistently driving people oriented development projects, with the release of N5 billion to the state to start the ranches.





“Mr President has graciously approved the sum of N6.25 billion for ranch development purposes in Katsina State.





Part of this amount, N5 billion is already in the account of the state government and within few weeks you will see advertisement calling for interested companies and consultants that will participate in construction,’’ the Governor said.





Governor Masari noted that the Federal Government had been focused in meeting the needs of the grassroots, explaining that the Zobe Regional Water Project was a partnership with a target of providing more than 50 million litres of water to communities.





The Governor thanked the President for commissioning the Zobe Regional Water Project, and 50km Dutsinma-Tsaskiya road in Dutsin-ma Council.

