Breaking :Sunday Igboho's Supporters Protest In Ibadan

Agitators for the secessionist of Yorubaland are currently protesting the detention of one of the arrowheads of the movement, Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho.

In a live video uploaded by Igboho’s spokesman, Olayomi Koiki, on his official Facebook page on Wednesday, the protesters converged at Sunday Igboho’s house in Ibadan, Oyo state to protest the detention of Igboho.

Recall that Igboho and his wife, Ropo, were arrested at the Cadjèhoun Airport in Cotonou, Benin Republic around 8pm on Monday.

They were subsequently detained in separate cells. The Nigerian government has since been pushing for their extradition to Abuja but many individuals and groups have kicked against this move.

Igboho, who rose to prominence in January 2021 after he issued an ultimatum to ‘killer herders’ in parts of Ibarapaland, was said to have escaped the security apparatus in the areas to Benin Republic where he was scheduled to catch a flight to Germany.

He had been declared wanted on July 1, 2021 when the Department of State Services raided his Soka residence in Ibadan, arrested 12 of his aides and killed two others.





