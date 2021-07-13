Breaking : President Buhari To Meet 109 Senators Tonight

President Muhammadu Buhari will meet with the 109 Senators of the National Assembly tonight at 8p.m. at the Presidential Villa, Abuja
The meeting was conveyed in a letter received from the State House and read during plenary on Tuesday by President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan.
The Senate had on April 27, reached a resolution for the leadership of the senate to schedule a meeting with the President to meet with him to discuss the issue of insecurity in the country.
The invitation letter for the scheduled meeting reads:
“I write to inform the Distinguished President of the Senate, that President Muhammadu Buhari will host a dinner of Senators of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on Tuesday, July,13, at 8p.m.
“The venue is at the State House Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa, Abuja,” it said.
(NAN)
