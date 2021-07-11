Breaking : Popular Artiste Sound Sultan Is Dead

Published:





Popular artiste Sound Sultan is dead.

The artiste died in the early hours of this morning in USA from cancer

More details later

The announcement released by his family

CKN News investigation revealed that Angioimmunoblastic T-Cell Lymphoma is not cancer of the Throat.

As the name suggests, it is a very rare cancer that affects the Lymphocytes...

Lymphoma cancers attack white blood cells and can block any part of the body where we have lymph nodes, neck inclusive but not throat.









Share This