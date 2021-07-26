Breaking: Nnamdi Kanu’s Trial Adjourned To October 21

Published:

The trial of secessionist agitator and self acclaimed leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, at a Federal High Court in Abuja, resumed without Kanu physically in court.

When the matter was called around 11.10am, after the counsel representing parties in the matter and lead counsel to the prosecution, Mr M. B. Abubakar, informed the court that the case is for hearing and although the defendant has not yet been produced by the Department of State Services (DSS), holding in custody, they are ready to proceed.

He however requested the mind of the court to proceed without a fiat taking into consideration that the court has commenced vacation and Justice Binta Nyako was not one of the vacation judges.

Reacting, Kanu’s lawyer, Mr ifeanyi Ejiofor, informed the court of an application he filed seeking the transfer of Kanu from DSS custody to a correctional centre.

Responding, the trial judge held that the trial of Kanu cannot proceed in the absence of Kanu, having been arrested and brought into the country.

The judge insisted that Kanu must physically be brought to court since he is now available to face his trial.

The court urged the prosecution to ensure that Kanu is brought to court to witness his trial and thereafter adjourned the case to 21st October 2021





