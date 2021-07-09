Breaking : Nnamdi Kanu Picks An " Acting Leader" For IPOB

Published:

With the arrest and detention of the leader of IPOB Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the organisation has appointed what could be referred to as an acting leader.

He is Simon Ekpa based in finland

This was how he announced his appointment on social media,a post which has bot been debunked by IPOB or its spokesperson

"BREAKING!

Our Leader, Mazi Nnamdi on this day, 8th of July 2021 directed that I, Simon Ekpa should start broadcasting from Radio Biafra with immediate effect.

On this note, it is honour, and at the same time, a call to service, a call to serve Biafra nation and a call to serve lovers of freedom.

This task, i will do with everything in me to see that we maintain the momentum and the legacy of our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB.

I will serve with everything in me and i will double my effort in media, diplomacy and otherwise to the best interest of Biafra people.

I am just a servant and i will serve.

Our leader will continue to lead this struggle from where ever he is.

I am Simon Ekpa, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu's disciple on Biafra restoration."

It will be recalled that Nnamdi Kanu is the only person that speaks on Biafran Radio ,appointing Simon Ekpa to take over the role automatically means he is the defecto leader in his absence pending his return .

Share This