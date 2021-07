Published:

President Buhari's son, Yusuf Buhari (left), has been appointed Talban Daura, a top traditional position in Daura Emirate of Katsina State, on Tuesday.

Yusuf and his dad are currently spending their Sallah in their hometown of Daura

He is seen here with the Senior Special Assistant To The President on Media and Publicity Garba Shehu after his installation

Share This