Breaking: Kidnapped Emir Of Kajuru Regains Freedom

The emir of Kajuru, His royal highness Alhaji Alhassan Adamu who was kidnapped by armed bandits on Sunday morning has been released today at around 4 pm.

Alhaji Alhassan Adamu and 13 others were kidnapped by the armed bandits on Sunday morning.

It was gathered that the emir was released barely 72 hours after his abduction in his residence.

The development was disclosed by one of the kingmakers the Galadiman Kajuru Alhaji Dahiru Abubakar through phone calls.

The emir was said to be in good healthy condition but will not be able to speak to any journalist because he’s traumatized.

The remaining captive is expected to be released soon as negotiating is still in process.

