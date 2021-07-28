Breaking: Five Youth Corpers Die In Abuja Road Crash

Published:

Five Youth Corpers today lost their lives in a fatal accident in Abuja





This is the press statement issued by NYSC on the incident

BLACK WEDNESDAY FOR NYSC FAMILY

It is with deep sense of sorrow that the Director-General, Management and the entire NYSC Family commiserate with the families of five Prospective Corps Members that lost their lives in a ghastly motor accident at about 2am today, Wednesday, 28th July, 2021, along Abaji/ Kwali Expressway.

The Director-General and Management also condole with the Governments and people of Akwa-Ibom and Imo States over the tragic incident that has left the Scheme devastated.

Indeed, it has been a black Wednesday for the NYSC Family.

May God grant the families and loved ones the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

May their souls rest in peace.

Management.

