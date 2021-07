Published:

SUPER TUCANO AIRCRAFT ARRIVES NIGERIA





The first batch of A-29 Super Tucano aircraft have arrived Kano, today 22 July 2021 at about 12.34pm.





On hand to receive the aircraft were the Honourable Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Magashi (Rtd), Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya and Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao.









Edward Gabkwet

Air Commodore

Director of Public Relations and Information

Nigerian Air Force





