Breaking: 1,315 Fail Nigeria Law School Examination

The Council of Legal Education on Wednesday released the result of the Bar Final Examinations conducted in March 2021.

Director-General, Nigeria Law School, Prof. Isa Hayatu Chiroma, SAN disclosed this in a terse statement indicating that a total number of 5,770 students participated in the examination.

According to Prof Chiroma, a total number of 1315 students failed the final Bar examination, adding that 4,350 candidates were successful while 35 had conditional passes.

Percentage of successful candidates according to the statement on Wednesday was 75.11%.

Meanwhile, the Call to the Bar ceremonies for the successful candidates has been slated for July 27th, 28th and 29th, 2021 at Eagle Square.

