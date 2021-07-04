Brazil Returnee Mother Of Three Arrested At Abuja Airport With 100 Wraps Of Cocaine Concealed In Her Private Part

Published:

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested a Brazil-based Nigerian, Mrs Anita Ugochinyere Ogbonna, at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja, with 100 pellets of cocaine concealed in her private part and handbag.

The spokesman of the agency, Femi Babafemi, said on Sunday in Abuja that the mother of three was arrested on Friday night on arrival in Abuja via Qatar Air from Sao Paulo, Brazil through Doha, Qatar.

According to him, upon a proper search, 12 wraps of cocaine inserted in her private part were extracted while another 88 pellets stuffed in socks were discovered hidden in her handbag.

“During interrogation, Mrs Ogbonna, who is a mother of three children, all resident in Brazil, claimed she lost her husband three years ago.

“She confessed she decided to traffic the illicit drug to raise money for the burial of her father scheduled for 22nd July in Imo State.

“She said one Emeka, alias KC, also based in Brazil, gave her the drug to deliver in Nigeria for a fee of $3,000.

“She said she pushed the wraps of cocaine into her private part after her attempts to swallow the pellets failed.

“The suspect, who owns a shop where she sells African foodstuffs in Brazil, further claimed she had to drop her three young children with a Kenyan lady who is her neighbour in Brazil before she embarked on the quick-money-journey,” Babafemi said.





