Boko Haram Releases Pictures Of Abducted Soldiers And Yobe Protocol Officers

Boko Haram/ISWAP has released pictures of the four victims they abducted on Saturday, July 24, along the Damaturu/Maiduguri highway.

The abductees are two soldiers and Yobe protocol officers.

The insurgents also released the identity cards of their abductees.

According to the ID cards, the persons abducted are Mai Lalle, Mustapha, and Lpcl Oyediran Adedotun of the Nigeria Army.

The ID card of the fourth abductee, Bello Abubakar of the Nigerian Army, was not displayed by the terrorists.

Abubakar’s ID card was earlier found in the vehicle where the soldiers were kidnapped.

Mai Lalle and Mustapha were traveling to Maiduguri while the two Army personnel were traveling to Kano on a pass permit.

No contact has been made with the families of the abductees.

