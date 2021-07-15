Benin Republic Police Finally Bow To Pressure, Release Nigerian Activist

Published:

The Nigerian activist, Dr Kunle Garb, who was arrested and detained by the police in Benin Republic, has been released.

Garb was arrested at Igbokofi market in Yewa North Local Government Area of Ogun State on Thursday, June 24, 2021.

He was said to have been arrested for resisting the encroachment on Nigeria land through Igbokofi village.

Garb, in a statement he personally signed on Wednesday, said he was released from Porto-Novo prisons on Tuesday night.

He, however, said he had no regrets over the action that led to his “unlawful arrest and detention”.

Garb said he passed through hell in Benin Republic prison.





He pleaded that the only things that could ease his pain and unpleasant treatment he was subjected to in the hands of Benin Republic security operatives was for the government to take the issues of encroachment seriously and attend to the needs of the people of Igbokofi.

“I was released on Tuesday 13th of July, 2021 from Porto-Novo prisons, around 8.15pm.

“I was unlawfully arrested and detained by Benin Republic police officers on the Thursday, 24th day of June, 2021 right inside Igbokofi market that belongs to Nigeria but, now being claimed by Benin Republic since 2008. I was arrested for defending Nigeria, my father land, from being encroached upon by Benin Republic.

“My fellow country men and women, fellow compatriots, I have no regrets passing through all I went through in the hands of Benin Republic government for Nigeria unless these are speedily executed for Igbokofi land and people:

“Making Ijoun-Igbokofi road motorable. To ensure the speedy acts on seeing to the returning of the pillars removed by Benin Rep and replanted to favour their country. Instructing all security agencies of Nigeria to have their post in Igbokofi especially Nigeria police who has their post ready for them.





“Igbokofi market is very strategic in the fight to reclaim the stolen land by Benin republic and must be reclaimed back soonest. Igbokofi people must be made to feel the presence of all the arms of Nigeria government by providing water, hospital and security. It must not be that only ballot papers boxes will be the portion and lot of my people but what is due to them as a people.

“Without doing the above, my unlawful arrest and detention will be a waste and I’ll see it as a punishment. Therefore I call on both the federal and state governments to rise now and do the needful when it’ll be well appreciated.

“I say a big thank you to all the print and electronic Media outfits God bless you all.”

There was outrage over Garb’s arrest as activists, civil rights groups and the Nigerian senate called for his immediate release.

Share This