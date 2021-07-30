Bauchi NUJ Suspends Coverage Of Police Activities Indefinitely Over Molestation Of AIT Reporter

Published:

The Bauchi Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), has suspended coverage of all activities of the police in the state over the alleged molestation of a journalist working with the African Independent Television (AIT) by the police.

The Union said that it noted with dismay, the manner in which the Police has adopted brutality as part of its tradition, especially against journalists.



This was contained in a press statement which was signed by the State NUJ Chairman, Comrade Umar Sa’idu and the Secretary of the Union, Isah Garba Gadau and made available to newsmen in Bauchi.



“The Union condemned in strong terms the negative action of the Rapid Response Squad of the State Police command that molested and injured one of its members, Damina Yusuf of the AIT on Thursday 30th July 2021 while covering students protest at the Bauchi College of Agriculture, Yelwa who was later admitted at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital, Bauchi.





“Based on this barbaric act of the police, the union has directed its members to suspend with immediate effect, coverage of all activities of the police in the state until the perpetrators of the act are fished out and prosecuted in addition to the proper payment of compensation and settlement of medical bills of the victim.



“The NUJ noted with dissatisfaction the way and manner in which members of the Nigeria Police from Bauchi command that always claims to be partners of the Journalists in progress, brutalised, molested and harassed the AIT reporter and seized his camera, laptop computer, microphone with AIT logo, mobile phones, modem and wallet containing a substantial amount of money among other belongings,” the statement read in parts.



The Union commended the management of the College of Agriculture Bauchi for its humanitarian gesture by taking the AIT reporter to hospital for medical attention even as it called on the Bauchi state government to consider the establishment of a standing panel of inquiry to hear cases of security brutality against citizens in the state.



Recall that this is the fifth time this last year that journalists were brutalised by policemen while carrying out their legitimate duties in the state

