Association Of Public Health Physicians of Nigeria (APHPN) Changes Guard

The Association of Public Health Physicians of Nigeria (APHPN), the largest professional organization of Disciplinary Public Health Physicians and other Public Health Practitioners in Africa has produced Prof. Alphonsus Rukevwe Isara, of University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), Benin-City as its new President.

Prof. Isara who was elected in an election that held during the 37th Annual General Meeting of the Association held on the 17th June, 2021 in Abuja, took over from Prof. B. S. C. Uzochukwu. Prof Isarawill serve for a period of two years in the first instance.He had served as the Secretary General of APHPN for 2009 to 2013.

The current and immediate past President of APHPNare top notch Nigeria medical scholars with decades of teaching and research experiences in medicine and are game changers. They have produced medical experts, who are doing groundbreaking researches and written their names in gold as solution providers to health issues globally. Again, they have managed different programmes and innovations for better health care at the national and sub-regional levels; and the findings of their researches over the years find expression in their community service activities, which focus on repositioning public health.

Prof. Alphonsus R. Isara, is a Professor of Public Health and Community Medicine, University of Benin, and a Consultant Public Health Physician at University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH). He has been promoting Public Health in Nigeria for over two decades; and at present, he is a member of the Board of the Faculty of Public Health and Community Medicine, National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria; the Monitoring and Evaluation Officer of the Centre of Excellence in Reproductive Health Innovation (CERHI), University of Benin; and currently, the Secretary of Network on Behavioural Research for Child Survival in Nigeria (NETBRECSIN).

Other officials elected with Prof. Isara include: Prof. Mustapha Jamda, of the Department of Community Medicine, University of Abuja, FCT, Vice President I; Dr. Sunday Aderibigbe, of Department of Epidemiology & Community Health, University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital, Ilorin, Vice President II; Dr. Alphonsus Aigbiremolen, of Cedar Centre for Health and Development, Ekpoma, Edo State, Secretary General; Dr. Ulunma Mariere, of Department of Community Medicine & Public Health, Federal Medical Center, Yenagoa, Assistant Secretary; Dr. Omosivie Maduka, of Department of Community Medicine, University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital, Port Harcourt, Publicity Secretary; Dr. Achunam Nwabueze, of Department of Community Medicine & Primary Health Care, Nnamdi Azikiwe Teaching Hospital, Nnewi, Internal Auditor; Dr. Adesuwa Aigbokahode, of Department of Public Health, Federal Medical Center, Asaba, Treasurer; and Prof. Vivian Omuemu, of Department of Public Health & Community Medicine, University of Benin Teaching Hospital, Benin City, Editor-in-Chief.

The mandate of the newly elected EXCO of APHPN under the leadership of Prof. Isara is to uphold the tenets of the Association as enshrined in its vision: “Excellence in Public Health Practice by Public Health Physicians at all levels contributing the attainment of better health, equity and well-being”

