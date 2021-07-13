APC Suspends Rochas Okorocha For Insulting Buhari Publicly ( See Letter Of Suspension)

Published:

The All Progressive Congress, APC has suspended the immediate past Governor of Imo State and Senator representing Imo West Constituency at the Senate, Sen. Rochas Okorocha for insulting the Leader of the Party and President of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari.





The Suspension Letter signed by the Acting National Chairman and Secretary of the Party stated that the senator is suspended for many anti party activities of which insulting the President is one of the them. Below is the letter,

Meanwhile reports reaching CKN News has it that the Imo State Government has sealed a Secondary school belonging to the Senator.

Rochas Foundation School located in Owerri was sealed off as part of the ongoing investigation over the unlawful acquisition of Government lands by the ex Governor

