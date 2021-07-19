APC Passes Vote Of Confidence On Umahi: Lauds Him For Unifying The Party In Ebonyi

Published:

The Stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Ebonyi State has passed a vote of confidence on Governor David Nweze Umahi for his people-oriented Administration in the State

The Stakeholders made the remarks during a meeting of the State Working Committee and Stakeholders of the Party at the Christian Ecumenical Centre, Abakaliki on Monday, July 19, 2021.

The motion for the vote of confidence was moved by the member representing Ezza South/Ikwo Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, Honourable Chinedu Ogah and seconded by the Speaker of the Ebonyi House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Francis Nwifuru.

In the motion, the Lawmakers said they were encouraged to move the motion due to unprecedented accomplishments of Umahi’s led Administration in the State which they noted has further boosted the acceptability of the APC in the State and Country.

They also hailed the Governor for unifying the Party which had been balkanized into factions to a single united next-level movement.

In a remark, Governor Umahi commended the Stakeholders and the State Working Committee for the warm sentiments expressed on the modest achievements of his administration saying he remains committed to the unity of the party and development of the State.

He thanked the State Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress, APC for their tireless efforts in uniting the party in the State.

"Let me commend our leaders especially the Caretaker Committee for the transparent manner they have been running the party, visiting the leaders, making sure that both wines properly mix."

Governor Umahi called on them to close ranks to ensure smooth conduct of the forthcoming congresses in the State, assuring that all members would be given a level playing field in the exercise.

"I am appealing that we do everything to work together, the level of desperation is what brings divisions.

“If we do imposition of the people that are not popular because they are loyal to us, then we have more problems during elections and that is why Consensus must be tested in the field and I think the will of the people should supersede our wills if we want to win elections.

“Consensus does not mean that we stay in Abakaliki and write those who will represent the rural people. Consensus is when up to 80% of the Stakeholders of a particular Ward agree that these people are the most popular people not when one or two Stakeholders say this is the list, so we would like to have a transparent process"

Governor Umahi announced that arrangements were on the last lap for the empowerment of Ebonyi people to the tune of 3000 as well as the engagement of 3000 others into the State Civil Service as a way of ensuring economic sustenance of the people.

Earlier, the Acting Chairman of the Party in the State, Chief Stanley Okoro Emegha said the meeting was convened to fine-tune arrangements for the smooth conduct of the congresses in the State.

"Great party members, today is another wonderful day for us to come together and brainstorm on the way forward for our party. The challenges ahead of the party are not only for the National Executive rather all party members including the Ebonyi chapter of the party. We have been doing the best we can at the State level as the Caretaker Committee Members and the National Working Committee have seen and acknowledged that Ebonyi is the fastest growing State in terms of the party and we will not allow anybody to change the narratives.”

The recommendation by the State APC Caretaker Committee which includes that the position of the State Chairman of the party should be retained in Ebonyi South was unanimously adopted by the party Stakeholders.









