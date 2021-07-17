Amputee Pure Water Selling Girl Mary Daniel Buys N17.5m House In Lagos (Pictures)

Published:

Pure water selling amputee girl Mary Daniel today had a house warming for a house she bought from the proceed of donations made to her

The four flats building with a boys quarter ( for her water business) according to her cost N17.5m and is located at Igando





Lagos State Government also donated substantially to the fund

Friends , families and Trustees of her funds were on ground for the ceremony .

It will be recalled that Mary was captured selling pure water in a viral photograph

The photo elicited support from Nigerians across the globe





CKN News

Share This