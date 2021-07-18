All Roads Lead To Abuja Today As Ex FRSC Corps Marshal Osita Chidoka Turns 50

Published:

Former Minister for Aviation and Corps Marshal of FRSC Osita Chidoka turns 50 today

The astitute technocrat had a week long activities to mark the event which will be rounded up today with a Church Service and dinner in Abuja

As part of the ceremony Osita Chidoka posted this

"On Sunday, 18 July 2021, my friends and fans will be visiting hospitals in the 36 States to support low-income pregnant women who deliver on that day.





The hospital visitation is my little way, together with my friends, of giving back and calling on the post-civil war generation to come together and infuse the spirit of Naija into Nigeria."

Ike Obosi on Saturday engaged in a 50,000km walk alongside his fans across Nigeria





